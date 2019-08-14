Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 335 2.88 N/A 11.51 30.34 Revolve Group Inc. 35 3.37 N/A 0.28 121.37

Table 1 highlights Ulta Beauty Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Revolve Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ulta Beauty Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ulta Beauty Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ulta Beauty Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Revolve Group Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revolve Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ulta Beauty Inc. has an average target price of $345.76, and a 1.34% upside potential. On the other hand, Revolve Group Inc.’s potential upside is 28.16% and its average target price is $33. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Revolve Group Inc. seems more appealing than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ulta Beauty Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 35.2% respectively. 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Revolve Group Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Revolve Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.