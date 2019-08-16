Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) EPS Estimated At $2.79; NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES (NBGV) Shorts Down By 53.57%

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.79 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 13.41% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. ULTA’s profit would be $163.10 million giving it 28.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS is correct. After having $3.08 EPS previously, Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s analysts see -9.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $320.44. About 990,467 shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215

NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:NBGV) had a decrease of 53.57% in short interest. NBGV’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 53.57% from 2,800 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 0 days are for NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:NBGV)’s short sellers to cover NBGV’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 8,000 shares traded. NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBGV) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBGV) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NewBridge Global Ventures announces agreement to acquire California Consortium of Cannabis companies – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018.

NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. provides consulting services to the companies in the medical marijuana and cannabis related industries. The company has market cap of $16.41 million. The company's consulting services include advisory, business, marketing, acquisition and development, strategic partnership, and consolidation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides online education to healthcare professionals on medical cannabis and the endocannabinoid system; and education modules to health professionals about the use of cannabis for health and wellness.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.90% above currents $320.44 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, March 4. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $300 target. Credit Suisse maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.73 billion. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 27.88 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

