Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) Comparing side by side

Since Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 335 1.96 N/A 11.51 30.34 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 6 0.16 N/A 0.25 17.40

In table 1 we can see Ulta Beauty Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Vitamin Shoppe Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ulta Beauty Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ulta Beauty Inc. are 1.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Ulta Beauty Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 9 9 2.50 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ulta Beauty Inc. has an average price target of $310.84, and a 34.32% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.3% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. had bullish trend while Vitamin Shoppe Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.