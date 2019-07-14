Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 323 3.01 N/A 10.95 31.11 The Michaels Companies Inc. 12 0.26 N/A 1.97 5.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ulta Beauty Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. The Michaels Companies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Michaels Companies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ulta Beauty Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 36.3% 20.9% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% -19.3% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Michaels Companies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, The Michaels Companies Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ulta Beauty Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.22% and an $341.35 average target price. Meanwhile, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s average target price is $15.11, while its potential upside is 78.18%. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ulta Beauty Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 0%. About 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -2.14% -3.74% 12.09% 10.57% 37.91% 39.15% The Michaels Companies Inc. -3.78% -14.38% -16.08% -38.15% -41.86% -19.05%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. has 39.15% stronger performance while The Michaels Companies Inc. has -19.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.