Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Comparing side by side

Both Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 323 3.01 N/A 10.95 31.11 Party City Holdco Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 1.26 6.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. Party City Holdco Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Party City Holdco Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ulta Beauty Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 36.3% 20.9% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Party City Holdco Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ulta Beauty Inc. are 2.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ulta Beauty Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The downside potential is -4.22% for Ulta Beauty Inc. with consensus target price of $341.35. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc.’s potential upside is 68.78% and its consensus target price is $12. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares and 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares. Competitively, Party City Holdco Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -2.14% -3.74% 12.09% 10.57% 37.91% 39.15% Party City Holdco Inc. 12.67% 5.14% -25.64% -18.69% -47.56% -18.04%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. has 39.15% stronger performance while Party City Holdco Inc. has -18.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Party City Holdco Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.