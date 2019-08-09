Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 334 3.11 N/A 11.51 30.34 KAR Auction Services Inc. 21 0.87 N/A 2.34 11.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. KAR Auction Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ulta Beauty Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival KAR Auction Services Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Ulta Beauty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ulta Beauty Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$345.76 is Ulta Beauty Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.06%. Competitively the average target price of KAR Auction Services Inc. is $59, which is potential 134.87% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, KAR Auction Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ulta Beauty Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. was less bullish than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors KAR Auction Services Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.