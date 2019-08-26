Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Retail Other company, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ulta Beauty Inc. has 94.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ulta Beauty Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ulta Beauty Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.10% 19.10% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ulta Beauty Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. N/A 338 30.34 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Ulta Beauty Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

Ulta Beauty Inc. presently has an average price target of $345.76, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is 52.54%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Ulta Beauty Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ulta Beauty Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ulta Beauty Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s peers are 33.39% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Ulta Beauty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.