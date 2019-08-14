Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 336 2.71 N/A 11.51 30.34 Genuine Parts Company 103 0.68 N/A 5.39 18.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Genuine Parts Company. Genuine Parts Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Genuine Parts Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ulta Beauty Inc. and Genuine Parts Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Genuine Parts Company has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Genuine Parts Company which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Genuine Parts Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 7.71% upside potential and an average price target of $345.76. Competitively the consensus price target of Genuine Parts Company is $111, which is potential 24.83% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Genuine Parts Company appears more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.3% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares and 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares. 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. was more bullish than Genuine Parts Company.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Genuine Parts Company on 12 of the 12 factors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.