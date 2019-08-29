Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Comparing side by side

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 338 2.79 N/A 11.51 30.34 Five Below Inc. 125 4.07 N/A 2.73 43.07

In table 1 we can see Ulta Beauty Inc. and Five Below Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Five Below Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ulta Beauty Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Five Below Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ulta Beauty Inc. and Five Below Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Five Below Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Five Below Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ulta Beauty Inc. and Five Below Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Five Below Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

The average target price of Ulta Beauty Inc. is $345.76, with potential upside of 4.66%. On the other hand, Five Below Inc.’s potential upside is 15.97% and its average target price is $137.18. The results provided earlier shows that Five Below Inc. appears more favorable than Ulta Beauty Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ulta Beauty Inc. and Five Below Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 99.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Five Below Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. has stronger performance than Five Below Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Five Below Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.