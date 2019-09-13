Ulta Beauty Com Stk (ULTA) Valuation Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Boosted Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $709,317

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.33M shares traded or 31.10% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (ULTA) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 9,658 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 6,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) by 102,280 shares to 266,867 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,351 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invs invested in 88,174 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 329,100 shares. 33,480 were accumulated by De Burlo Grp Incorporated. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 0.74% or 650 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 68 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 62,437 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 16,262 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Management Of Virginia Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,097 shares. 2,234 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 67,168 shares. 4,718 were reported by Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Ftb Incorporated owns 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 129 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,433 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,445 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AOBC, AMBA, ULTA and MSGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 231% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp accumulated 675,659 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 6,160 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,171 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 4,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 4,890 shares. 1.28 million were accumulated by Boston Ptnrs. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fire Grp reported 3,000 shares stake. Van Strum Towne reported 42,344 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ameriprise Fincl reported 220,189 shares. 32,011 are owned by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) owns 2,327 shares.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “VELOCITY COMMERCE GROUP Launches S2 CommerceView – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Omnicom Prices â‚¬1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,180 shares to 3,178 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,678 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).