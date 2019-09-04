Ulta Beauty (Call) (ULTA) Holding Maintained by Springbok Capital Management Llc; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose While Verity & Verity Trimmed Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 1000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $232.63. About 2.23M shares traded or 114.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 7.60 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 301,953 shares to 153,779 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DICK’S Sporting (DKS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises View – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ulta plans expansion despite lower-than-expected earnings – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 12 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 316 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 13,380 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc has invested 0.81% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,650 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,523 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Destination Wealth holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 66,878 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guardian LP owns 690 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 27,929 shares stake. 7,791 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,116 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 27,826 are owned by Horizon Investments Ltd Llc. Wealthquest holds 7,461 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 36,179 shares. Benin Management Corporation holds 6,021 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.55% or 15,304 shares in its portfolio. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) holds 5.35% or 21.03 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 67,116 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,494 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,785 shares to 201,304 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).