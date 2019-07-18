Ugi (UGI) Stock Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $485,925; As Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lowered Its Position by $471,690

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 12,276 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 63,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 44,302 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 68.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund reported 9,538 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Paloma Partners holds 4,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 50 shares. Eqis Management owns 9,613 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.88 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,071 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.22% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Legacy Private holds 0.19% or 28,522 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 31,527 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investment Ser Ltd accumulated 2.46% or 65,180 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 580,200 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 92,447 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI to Present at the 2019 AGA Financial Forum on Wednesday, May 22 – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Increases Annual Dividend marking the 135th Year of Common Dividends and the 32nd Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WBA, EVOK and UGI among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV) by 11,542 shares to 206,668 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Goodyear Stock Could Surge in 2019 on Lower Commodity Costs – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Goodyear looking to boost capacity at North Carolina plant – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Henry Schein, and Seattle Genetics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goodyear (GT) Down 25.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.65 million for 8.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 410,178 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.04M shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 55,659 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 67,090 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.02% or 389,139 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 20,773 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 356 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc holds 15,782 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 125,443 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).