Ugi (UGI) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Lifted Holding by $415,226

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.48 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $4055. About 179 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard

Another recent and important Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB) by 100,080 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 17,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,544 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN).