UGI (UGI) Reaches $49.25 After 4.00% Up Move; SURGE ENERGY CANADA (ZPTAF) Shorts Decreased By 1.38%

SURGE ENERGY INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had a decrease of 1.38% in short interest. ZPTAF’s SI was 1.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.38% from 1.15M shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 82 days are for SURGE ENERGY INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)’s short sellers to cover ZPTAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.0074 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8376. About 500 shares traded. Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 784,125 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight GainThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.59B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $51.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UGI worth $343.44 million more.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.59 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 26.42 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

