Ugi (UGI) Market Valuation Declined While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Raised Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.77M shares traded or 48.57% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 366,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62M, up from 360,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 22,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 236,088 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 402,795 shares stake. Tortoise Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 215,950 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moors And Cabot stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,241 are owned by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Llc. Hartford Fincl accumulated 3,755 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 445,114 shares. Diversified Tru Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,646 shares. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 4,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,530 are held by World Asset Management. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,900 shares. Delta Asset Tn has 59,609 shares. Woodstock Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,304 shares. 33,283 are owned by Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50.42M shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Btc Capital, a Iowa-based fund reported 67,814 shares. 18.26M were reported by First Eagle Invest Management. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Martingale Asset LP reported 586,122 shares. Sun Life Financial has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 163,141 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.56% or 164,961 shares in its portfolio.