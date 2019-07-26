UGI (UGI) Is At $50.68 Formed Wedge; A2A SPA ORDINARY SHARES (AEMMF) Shorts Up By 12.34%

A2A SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AEMMF) had an increase of 12.34% in short interest. AEMMF’s SI was 32.78 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.34% from 29.18 million shares previously. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

UGI Corporation (UGI) formed wedge down with $46.12 target or 9.00% below today’s $50.68 share price. UGI Corporation (UGI) has $8.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 1.52 million shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

A2A S.p.A., a multi-utility company, operates in the energy, environment, heat, and networks sectors in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants with an installed power of approximately 10.5 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas and non-gas fuels, and environmental certificates; and retails electricity and natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the production and sale of heat produced by cogeneration plants through district heating networks; and management of heating plants owned by third parties.

Another recent and important A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “A2A SpA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12 million for 66.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.