Ugi (UGI) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Lowered Holding by $485,925 as Market Valuation Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 695,937 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 7,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 132,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.33. About 2.80 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.08M for 69.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,439 are held by Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Com accumulated 41,690 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 632,866 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Snyder Cap Mgmt LP has 3.35% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Asset Management One Ltd has 0.05% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc holds 29,249 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny has 97,250 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co owns 7,443 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 18,079 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 6,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9.15 million are owned by State Street Corp. First Manhattan Communication, a New York-based fund reported 104 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,857 shares to 143,388 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 15.28 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

