Ugi New (UGI) Valuation Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Lifted Stake; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Lifted Its Stake by $54.22 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 986,780 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 140.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 4.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.13 million, up from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Management Incorporated owns 177,715 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.09% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mraz Amerine Incorporated reported 0.2% stake. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.04% or 2.87M shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 225 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Apriem has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 10,105 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Allstate reported 38,123 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 14.08 million shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 31,088 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc reported 11,094 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,995 shares. 12,496 are owned by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 141,427 shares to 4.35M shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 193,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,500 shares to 56,385 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,290 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 313,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 69,609 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 141,404 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mcf Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2,250 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1.11 million shares. Geode Cap Management owns 2.32 million shares. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.04% or 132,794 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 279,397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp owns 29,249 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bank stated it has 10,838 shares. 6,492 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Westpac has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).