Ugi New (UGI) Valuation Declined While Howland Capital Management Upped Its Position; Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Holder Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Its Stake by $222.84 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,259 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 466,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.39 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 22,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 billion, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 13,412 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 210,227 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 226,061 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc owns 1,241 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 208,485 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 391,094 shares. Sabal Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Strs Ohio reported 14,842 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 114,976 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.11% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 12,399 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 81,436 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,225 shares to 147,009 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,513 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nam Tai: Like Buying Into 1970s’ Silicon Valley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2017.