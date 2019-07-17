Ugi New (UGI) Stock Value Rose While Mackay Shields Has Trimmed by $397,650 Its Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.72 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,772 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 63,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $169.81. About 7.80M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 7,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,404 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 148,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.06 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halfmoon Parent Inc by 7,526 shares to 64,027 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

