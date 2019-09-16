Ugi New (UGI) Stock Price Declined While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; Envestnet Asset Management Maintains Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 735,123 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 2,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 75,747 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77M, up from 73,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.69. About 961,577 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

