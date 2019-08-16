Ugi New (UGI) Stock Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.66 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Swedbank Has Lowered by $2.80 Million Its Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 30,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 3.37M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.56 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 1.71 million shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Swedbank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 45,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.48 million, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,754 are owned by Glenmede Com Na. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com holds 82,962 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,152 shares. 24,885 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 143,428 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 10,500 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt owns 10,150 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 9,902 shares. Creative Planning reported 12,344 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 10,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.12% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 9.83 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 48,535 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 169,000 shares to 770,543 shares, valued at $46.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 150,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 199,219 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $102.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 68,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers holds 6.42% or 326,953 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 40,000 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,062 shares. 337,034 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt. 1.27 million are held by Sarasin Prtnrs Llp. Savant Limited Liability owns 13,127 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 514,788 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 15,496 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.32 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 2.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 429,900 are held by Ulysses Mngmt Limited Co. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.76% or 20,961 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).