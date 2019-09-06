Ugi New (UGI) Shares Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.66 Million; As Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Cut Stake by $659,535

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.185. About 4,346 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS REVENUE IN YEAR 2017 INCREASED BY 2.2 PCT AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 117.9 MLN VS EUR 115.4 MLN IN 2016; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANL); 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q EPS 10c

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 30,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.56 million, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 361,302 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Dupont Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 158,614 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,654 shares. Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.11% or 7,267 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability accumulated 150 shares. Rockland invested in 9.32 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 60,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 6,753 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 77,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 7,470 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated reported 4,219 shares.

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 52.63% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PANL’s profit will be $12.89M for 2.75 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 222.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.