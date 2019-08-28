Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Decreased Its Holding

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 69.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 423,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 183,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 606,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 1.65M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 80,121 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 105,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 4.41M shares traded or 188.13% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Pivotal Software Shares Climb – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru Co has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 236,088 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 832,235 shares. 1.56 million are owned by Merian Investors (Uk) Limited. Morgan Stanley reported 215,950 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp Inc (Ca) has 0.07% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 29,249 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 7.19M shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 3,680 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 82,962 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 4,287 shares. 18,079 were accumulated by Quantbot L P.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 207,952 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $25.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,282 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $876.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 146,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).