Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $347,733 as Stock Price Declined; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.87 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 82,445 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 94,350 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.81 million, down from 108,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $181.99. About 242,424 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,100 shares to 102,400 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 27,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,330 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.48 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings.