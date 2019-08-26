Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Boosted Position by $1.83 Million; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $27.75 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.83M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/05/2018 – IGNORE:PROPOSED PACT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT REPORTED APR 26; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips After Board Sets Tougher Targets (Correct); 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 15/03/2018 – Two HVAC Veterans Promoted to Service GM at Tozour Energy Systems; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 08/03/2018 – Monsanto wins approval in Brazil for GM soy seed lntacta2 Xtend; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 33,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 202,812 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 169,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 2.80 million shares traded or 89.42% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 108,710 shares. Lpl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 39,323 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has 0.29% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 803,803 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 385,786 shares. Raymond James & holds 854,345 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hamel Assocs has 0.52% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kingstown Mgmt LP holds 3.81% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. 8,600 were reported by Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Oh holds 0.63% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. First holds 0.02% or 6,711 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 20 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.31% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.72% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 282,349 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Trumpâ€™s Tweets Rattle Investors, Foot Locker Trips – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vice President’s Comments About Workhorse Securing Funds To Buy GM Plant Premature – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 1,539 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 81,420 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 31,790 shares. 768,660 were reported by Principal Financial Grp. Macquarie Gru holds 5,700 shares. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 413,926 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 2.04M shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 24,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1,818 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cleararc reported 4,466 shares.