Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Its Position; Beaumont Financial Partners Has Raised Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $609,098

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 38,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,950 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 254,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,793 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 8,936 shares. Sather Fincl Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 11,058 shares. Burns J W & Co Inc invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 85,847 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Hallmark accumulated 156,409 shares. Moreover, Osterweis Capital Management has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 140,364 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.92% or 13,112 shares. Wade G W & owns 155,439 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Hawaii-based Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newfocus Financial Gru Lc owns 32,658 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regent Ltd has 50,771 shares. Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.91% or 21,555 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 9,925 shares to 11,537 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 608,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI subsidiary to acquire Columbia Midstream Group LLC for ~$1.275B – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI to Present at the 2019 AGA Financial Forum on Wednesday, May 22 – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of AmeriGas Partners, LP (APU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages APU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12 million for 68.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 141,404 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 74,644 shares. Private Advisor Grp stated it has 13,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Ifrah Incorporated holds 0.12% or 5,740 shares. Axa holds 155,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,936 shares. Clean Yield Gru, a Vermont-based fund reported 348 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 21,037 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 68,754 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 46,600 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).