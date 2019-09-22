Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Stake by $2.84 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Inverness Counsel Has Cut Holding

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 53,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 65,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60 million shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 42,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 138,139 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, down from 180,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spon Adr by 5,044 shares to 412,203 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 53,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).