Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Position; St Germain D J Co Has Lifted First American Financial (FAF) Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 319.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 26,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,658 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 8,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,780 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 96,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 406,194 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Floating Rate Nt Et (FLOT) by 112,589 shares to 345,979 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total (BND) by 3,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,899 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,324 shares to 9,676 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).