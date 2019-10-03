Ugi New (UGI) Share Price Declined While Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; Teradyne (TER) Market Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Cut Holding by $2.35 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 408,512 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 534,998 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,324 shares to 90,993 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes by 200,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $29.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angies List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.