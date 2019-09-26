Ugi New (UGI) Holding Held by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc; Panagora Asset Management Lowered Its Vonage Holdings (VG) Position as Stock Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 923,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 390,462 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 178,383 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 101,056 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmeriGas Common Unitholders Approve Merger With UGI – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walgreens disappoints, Dow trades on NYSE, UGI makes acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 24,778 shares to 75,176 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 19,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,190 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Andra Ap stated it has 0.21% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.04% stake. Proshare Advisors Limited has invested 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,610 shares. Strs Ohio has 13,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc owns 10,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Svcs has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Qs Investors Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 124,300 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2,400 shares. 47,900 were accumulated by Denali Advsr. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ameritas Invest reported 0.16% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Company reported 493,879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Point72 Asset LP owns 2.16M shares. Research has 12.15 million shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 31.09 million shares. Prudential has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 368,043 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1,015 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 791,435 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.46 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 348,680 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 65,000 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 85,262 shares. Fincl Architects invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 73,540 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $138.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bbx Capital Corp by 204,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage research reveals IVR horror costs businesses $262 per customer each year – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.