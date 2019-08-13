Ugi New (UGI) Holder Howland Capital Management Lifted Holding; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Cut Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake by $3.45 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 103,840 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,259 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 466,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 569,307 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 220,846 shares stake. Wellington Gru Incorporated Llp holds 500,734 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,993 shares. Aperio Lc owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6,534 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 74,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 171,968 shares stake. Asset Management One reported 31,130 shares. Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 5,278 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 2.08M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 180,071 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Advisory Service Networks Llc stated it has 13 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 274,781 shares to 576,681 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 144,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pullback ‘golden’ time to buy Verint – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verint Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CGS Names Steven Petruk to President of Global Outsourcing Division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Corporation (UGI) CEO John Walsh on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.