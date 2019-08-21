Ugi New (UGI) Holder Energy Income Partners Has Cut Position by $25.86 Million; First Personal Financial Services Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Holding by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 781,232 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 1.44 million shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 217,724 shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $73.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

