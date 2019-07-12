Ugi Corp. (UGI) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Boosted British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position by $619,932

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,250 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 1.41 million shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 1.16M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.10M for 69.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 422 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,564 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).