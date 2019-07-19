UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

We will be contrasting the differences between UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Packaging & Containers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies Inc. 36 1.60 N/A 1.92 20.03 Ball Corporation 59 2.04 N/A 1.44 43.50

Table 1 demonstrates UFP Technologies Inc. and Ball Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ball Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than UFP Technologies Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. UFP Technologies Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UFP Technologies Inc. and Ball Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5% Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta means UFP Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ball Corporation’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

UFP Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Ball Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. UFP Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for UFP Technologies Inc. and Ball Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ball Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Ball Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $70 average target price and a -1.27% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UFP Technologies Inc. and Ball Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.5% and 87.4% respectively. About 8.7% of UFP Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ball Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UFP Technologies Inc. 3.83% 6.44% 18.74% 16.69% 24.46% 28.23% Ball Corporation 0.9% 7.15% 13.24% 28.41% 62.96% 35.95%

For the past year UFP Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Ball Corporation

Summary

Ball Corporation beats UFP Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.