UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Reaches $42.92 52-Week High; Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Has 1.08 Sentiment

The stock of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) hit a new 52-week high and has $46.78 target or 9.00% above today’s $42.92 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $318.62 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $46.78 price target is reached, the company will be worth $28.68 million more. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 30,254 shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 24.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.03% the S&P500.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (MGU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 13 sold and reduced stakes in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.42 million shares, down from 4.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 13 New Position: 1.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UFP Technologies, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.35% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 358,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 316 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 1,584 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 30,569 shares. 7,775 are held by Cubic Asset Ltd Llc. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). 19,279 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). 10,135 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. 47,689 are held by Quantum Cap. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas accumulated 0% or 499 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 202,001 shares or 0% of the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $318.62 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 19.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 24,736 shares traded. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) has declined 4.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500.

