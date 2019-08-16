UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of UFP Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand UFP Technologies Inc. has 9.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have UFP Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 8.50% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting UFP Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies Inc. N/A 37 19.96 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

UFP Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio UFP Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for UFP Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 13.61%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UFP Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year UFP Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UFP Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 1.9. Competitively, UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. UFP Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

UFP Technologies Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. Competitively, UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

UFP Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors UFP Technologies Inc.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.