UDR (UDR) to pay $0.34 on Jul 31, 2019; SJW Has 1.4 Sentiment

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) is expected to pay $0.34 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:UDR) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. UDR Inc’s current price of $45.65 translates into 0.75% yield. UDR Inc’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 1.61 million shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 74 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 53 cut down and sold their stakes in SJW Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SJW Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Covington Capital Management holds 7.12% of its portfolio in SJW Group for 1.86 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 52,512 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 933,792 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 89,304 shares.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 26.39% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SJW’s profit will be $15.07M for 29.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 33.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. The insider KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought 22 shares worth $1,004.

UDR, Inc. , an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. The company has market cap of $12.86 billion. As of March 31, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,464 apartment homes including 1,953 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program ? WCDJV. It has a 87.96 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 752,348 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 529,207 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested in 217,556 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 80,283 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd. 6,911 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 45.06 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 10,915 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com holds 645,718 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 124,300 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 62,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Conning Inc owns 4,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Dupont Capital Management reported 38,029 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 0.09% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 940,190 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UDR had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $49 target. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs.