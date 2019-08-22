Udr (UDR) Shares Rose While Apg Asset Management Us Boosted Position by $86.05 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Declined, Old National Bancorp Decreased Its Position by $693,021

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 168.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 1.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.59 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 549,421 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR)

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 23,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, down from 24,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $418.14. About 150,703 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys Into Curtis Banks Group Plc; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.90% ON MARCH 9; 05/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 26/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ETFS IN EUROPE HAVE “TREMENDOUS GROWTH POTENTIAL”; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Revenue to $12.26 Billion From $11.16 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,581 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. State Street Corporation reported 18.22M shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 4,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp owns 45.06 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 123,125 shares. 1.31 million are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 5,322 shares. Hourglass Cap owns 0.06% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 4,400 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 11,304 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 3,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 28,415 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated reported 6,213 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $539.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 437,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 33,622 shares to 240,418 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).