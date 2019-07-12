Udr (UDR) Share Value Declined While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.96 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.18 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 43,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 77,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 1.25M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 51,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 11,810 shares to 37,276 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,007 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Lc invested in 0.04% or 336,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.08% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Amica Mutual Insur Co owns 0.2% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 34,772 shares. 21,120 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Phocas Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Victory Capital invested in 4,038 shares. Markston Int Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Veritable LP reported 5,039 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 128,337 shares.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $147.38M for 22.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 60,020 are held by Maverick Ltd. Management Va accumulated 3,072 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 47,096 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 490,628 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Management Limited Company reported 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Epoch Invest holds 947,676 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Stellar Limited Liability Co holds 2.77% or 30,370 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 113,598 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 199,700 shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.31% or 10,535 shares. 172,515 were reported by Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,274 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated. Smith Salley And Associates stated it has 38,826 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares to 30,078 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI).