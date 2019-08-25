Udr (UDR) Market Value Rose While Mackenzie Financial Boosted Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lifted by $6.13 Million Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 401.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 32,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 40,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 8,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.95 million shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 60,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 208,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 147,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15,240 shares to 15,335 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,594 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 56,859 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management Llc owns 73,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 80,283 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 50,500 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 22,999 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 10,915 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 12,935 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.37 million shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 39,145 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has 3.05 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.07% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). C M Bidwell And Associate invested 0.29% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.