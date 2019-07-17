Udr (UDR) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Position by $88.54 Million; Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Position by $553,500

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 9.14 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 233,311 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about UDR Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UDR Prices $300 million of 3.200% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UDR to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 1.21M shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $121.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 389,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,500 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund accumulated 0.05% or 5,480 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com owns 5,845 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 92,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Keybank National Association Oh reported 6,887 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 33,908 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Fca Tx reported 9,951 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 191,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 19,010 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $146.53M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares to 7,146 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr Unspo (TCEHY).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: I’m Calling The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: MU,CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News for Jun 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx (FDX) Beats on Bottom Line, Micron (MU) Misses – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Stockton has 11,193 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 28,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0% or 70 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 34,400 shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 72.65M shares. Schroder Management Group, Maine-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 36,128 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt Co owns 34,588 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dalton Investments Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 27,882 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 19,347 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pitcairn has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 28,715 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Com owns 28,368 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.