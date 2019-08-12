Udr (UDR) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding; Lbmc Investment Advisors Increased Its A F L A C (AFL) Holding by $1.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 803,540 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 13,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 40,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 27,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 442,238 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 9,555 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Axa invested in 50,327 shares. Fincl Ser holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 2,758 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,888 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 5,642 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co stated it has 0.25% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,530 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.43% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fiduciary invested in 0.08% or 59,870 shares. 6,053 are owned by Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 15,974 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 325 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,816 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Inc (UDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.