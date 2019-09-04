UDR Inc. (UDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

We will be contrasting the differences between UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 46 13.06 N/A 0.78 58.90 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 -77.70 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UDR Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

UDR Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.47 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for UDR Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UDR Inc. has a consensus target price of $46.4, and a -4.66% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UDR Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 29.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of UDR Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

For the past year UDR Inc. had bullish trend while Orchid Island Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.