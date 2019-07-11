UDR Inc. (UDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 44 12.42 N/A 0.78 57.06 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.02 N/A 0.63 9.57

In table 1 we can see UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than UDR Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. UDR Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means UDR Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

UDR Inc. has an average target price of $44.33, and a -4.67% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is $6.63, which is potential 6.76% upside. The data provided earlier shows that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. appears more favorable than UDR Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of UDR Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 2.34% -2.43% -0.07% 9.26% 23.67% 12.62% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -2.88% -0.82% -4.27% -0.49% -0.66% 2.89%

For the past year UDR Inc. has stronger performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.