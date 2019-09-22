UDR Inc. (UDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

This is a contrast between UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 46 12.86 N/A 0.78 58.90 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 12 6.56 N/A 0.29 43.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for UDR Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. Independence Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than UDR Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. UDR Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UDR Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that UDR Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for UDR Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UDR Inc. has an average price target of $48.8, and a 1.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of UDR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of UDR Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53%

For the past year UDR Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats Independence Realty Trust Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.