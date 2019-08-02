UDR Inc. (UDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Both UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 45 12.12 N/A 0.78 58.90 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.32 N/A 1.43 13.38

Demonstrates UDR Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to UDR Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. UDR Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of UDR Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for UDR Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UDR Inc. has a -4.40% downside potential and an average target price of $44.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UDR Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of UDR Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93%

For the past year UDR Inc. has stronger performance than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors UDR Inc. beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.