UDR, Inc. (UDR) Touches $47.99 High on Aug, 22; Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Shorts Lowered By 1.52%

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) had a decrease of 1.52% in short interest. MLND’s SI was 71,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.52% from 72,600 shares previously. With 57,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)’s short sellers to cover MLND’s short positions. The SI to Millendo Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 1,195 shares traded. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has declined 27.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $50.87 target or 6.00% above today’s $47.99 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.05B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $50.87 PT is reached, the company will be worth $843.12M more. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 201,632 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.58 million. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Amalgamated National Bank has 0.04% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 34,543 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Hanson And Doremus accumulated 1,750 shares. Moreover, Parametric Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 577,799 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 6,705 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 5,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 217,556 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 937,172 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 62,397 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Com reported 0.3% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Cornerstone Advsr holds 577 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc owns 111 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 128 shares stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 336,100 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D had bought 22 shares worth $1,004 on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -3.31% below currents $47.99 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UDR in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

