UDR, Inc. (UDR) Reaches $48.32 52-Week High; Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) SI Decreased By 7.33%

The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) hit a new 52-week high and has $52.67 target or 9.00% above today’s $48.32 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.15B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $52.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.27B more. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 138,930 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) had a decrease of 7.33% in short interest. JEF’s SI was 7.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.33% from 7.97M shares previously. With 1.73 million avg volume, 4 days are for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s short sellers to cover JEF’s short positions. The SI to Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s float is 2.89%. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 86,085 shares traded. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has declined 13.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of services and products in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. It has a 6.06 P/E ratio. The firm also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -3.97% below currents $48.32 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 13 with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.15 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 84.48 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.