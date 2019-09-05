UDR, Inc. (UDR) Reaches $48.20 After 4.00% Down Move; Platinum Investment Management LTD Upped 58 Com (WUBA) Position By $35.47 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 545,736 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.98M shares with $130.16M value, up from 1.44M last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $8.00B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 177,138 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 235,413 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47CThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $14.12 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $46.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UDR worth $564.60M less.

Among 5 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is -3.73% below currents $48.2 stock price. UDR had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UDR Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. KLINGBEIL JAMES D also bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.12 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 84.27 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 800,017 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Company owns 4.82M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 37,111 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Ashford Capital invested in 15,744 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2.21 million were accumulated by Zimmer Prtn L P. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 5,480 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 217,556 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.93% or 37,026 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America stated it has 794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,007 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 529,207 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Millennium Ltd Liability holds 886,627 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) stake by 1.74M shares to 1.80 million valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 11,793 shares and now owns 22,707 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.